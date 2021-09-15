WEICan and ExxonMobil test new wind turbine lubricant technologies

The Wind Energy Institute of Canada (WEICan) and ExxonMobil have agreed to test new and innovative lubricant technologies for wind turbine applications and technology designed to monitor lubricant performance.

WEICan and ExxonMobil’s collaboration will focus on improving performance and cost efficiency of turbines by analysing performance-based data. ExxonMobil lubricants will be tested in real-world conditions and results will be shared with turbine manufacturers and power generators to analyse the lifecycle benefits of next-generation lubricants for wind power.

Scott Harper, WEICan’s CEO, indicated that WEICan is enthusiastic about taking part in this new venture, stating, “We are excited to work with ExxonMobil, a well-established company whose products we have been using for years as lubricants in our turbines.”

“ExxonMobil’s continued collaboration with research organisations like WEICan supports the development of sustainable solutions for our customers,” said Mike Kerby, VP of Lubricants Technology, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering. “This technology has the potential to improve reliability and reduce the total cost of ownership for wind turbine operators, increasing the competitiveness of the wind industry as a whole.”

ExxonMobil’s new grease and oil lubricant formulations for wind turbine applications are designed to address a number of challenges wind farm operators are experiencing by improving gear and bearing life, withstanding extreme temperature ranges, and reducing down time. Partnering with WEICan will enable the further development and understanding of how lubricant conditioning and monitoring can help improve the reliability of wind industry equipment.

This collaboration aligns well with WEICan’s mandate of advancing the development of wind energy across Canada through research, testing, innovation, and collaboration. WEICan’s 10 MW Wind R&D Park, located in North Cape, Prince Edward Island, Canada, is open to other institutes, academia, and industry to be used as a test laboratory.

Harper explained, “WEICan is a research institute whose role is to collaborate with the public and private sector to research, test, and validate new technologies.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.