Neoenergia and Government of Rio Grande do Norte sign MoU for offshore wind

Neoenergia and the Government of Rio Grande do Norte have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop studies for the production of offshore wind generation in the coastal region of the state. The agreement also includes mutual cooperation and exchange actions involving socioeconomic, environmental, technical, and regulatory aspects.

The signing was held during the 14th edition of Brazil Windpower, in São Paulo. The ceremony was attended by the director of Hydraulics and Offshore of Neoenergia, Marcelo Lopes, and the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra.

“This is fundamental for the development of the industrial chain with added value and the valuation of the socio-environmental attributes of the source. We also consider that the framework will be important for legal and regulatory certainty and predictability for investors,” said Lopes.

The governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra, stated that the signing of the MoU with Neoenergy is part of a sequence of unfolding conversations and meetings with the company.

“It has always been our intention to keep Rio Grande do Norte in the Brazilian leadership in the production of clean energy, and this will happen through mutual interests, such as what the Neoenergia Group has demonstrated through the exchange of information and technical missions involving Neoenergia teams and those of the State Government. Therefore, this memorandum will be very important for us to segment these conversations, especially for the development of offshore projects, in addition to logistical support for port infrastructure,” commented Bezerra.

This is already the fourth signing of a MoU carried out by Neoenergia for the development of offshore wind generation in the country. The company is conducting studies to assess the feasibility of developing offshore wind projects in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Su and Ceará.