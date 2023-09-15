Vattenfall to develop 630 MW German offshore wind project

Vattenfall has obtained the right to develop the N-6.6 offshore wind power project off the German North Sea coast after having exercised its right of entry. Together with the project N-7.2 in the same area, the two projects are expected to generate fossil-free electricity corresponding to the consumption of more than 1.7 million German households.

As part of the tender process for the construction of a large wind farm off the German island of Borkum, in the German North Sea coast, Vattenfall has informed German authority that it is exercising right of entry to the project, thereby obtaining the right to develop and construct the wind farm.

The project, also called Nordlicht II, will have an output of 630 MW. In September 2022, Vattenfall exercised its right of entry for another project, located in the same area, the N-7.2 or Nordlicht I. With a combined installed capacity of 1.610 GW, the two projects can produce enough electricity corresponding to the yearly consumption of more than 1.7 million German households.

Following a final investment decision by Vattenfall, Nordlicht I can be connected to the German electricity grid sometime in 2027 and Nordlicht II in 2028.

"These projects are on the path towards fossil freedom. They will lead to a permanent reduction in Germany's dependence on fossil fuels. In addition, offshore wind energy can make an important contribution to the conversion to a more climate-friendly production in some key industries. Within the framework of partnerships, we want to support that conversion,” said Helene Biström, Head of BA Wind at Vattenfall.

