Chile’s largest wind farm enters commercial operation

Colbún, the power generation and energy solutions company, has entered into commercial operations at Horizonte, Chile’s largest wind farm, located in the municipality of Taltal in the Antofagasta Region.

The Colbún wind farm, inaugurated in March 2024, began supplying energy to the National Electric System at the end of 2024. This gradual start-up process has involved completing various tests established by the National Electricity Co-ordinator. As a result of this process, the northern section of the farm began commercial operation in June 2025, followed by the southern section in September 2025.

With this project, combined with other assets in operation, Colbún now ranks as one of the leading wind power operators in the country, with 1055 MW installed.

José Ignacio Escobar, CEO of Colbún, commented: “This milestone reinforces the company's commitment to the responsible energy transition and the generation of clean, renewable energy for the country. After four years of development and three years of construction, tremendous teamwork has materialised, and we are very pleased to complete this stage.”

With an installed capacity of 816 MW and a total of 140 wind turbines, Horizonte has become the largest wind project in Chile and one of the most important in Latin America.

