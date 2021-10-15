Vestas to install prototype wind turbine in Denmark

Vestas has decided to install the V236-15 MW offshore prototype wind turbine at the Østerild National test centre for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark. The installation of the prototype turbine will take place in 2H2022 and its first kWh is planned for 4Q2022. Stretching 280 m into the air with a production output of 80 GWh/yr, the prototype will be one of the tallest and most powerful wind turbines in the world once installed.

The prototype development work has already progressed across Vestas’ R&D and production sites in Denmark. The blade moulds have been developed at Vestas’ blade factory in Lem and the 115.5 m long prototype blades will begin manufacturing later in 2021 at Vestas’ offshore blade factory in Nakskov. The nacelle will be developed and assembled at the offshore nacelle factory in Lindø port of Odense. All large components will be preassembled and transported to Østerild, where installation will take place.

The prototype will be installed onshore to facilitate easy access for testing prior to installation, and the main prototype components will already have undergone thorough testing and verification at Vestas’ and our partners’ test facilities. During the initial period of operations, Vestas will collect data needed to obtain a Type Certificate, which is a key step in reaching serial production of the turbine in 2024.

With a swept area exceeding 43 000 m2, the V236-15.0 MW delivers industry-leading performance and moves the boundaries of wind energy production to around 80 GWh/yr, enough to power around 20 000 European households and displace more than 38 000 t of CO 2 , which is the equivalent to removing 25 000 passenger cars from the road every year.

The V235-15.0 MW is designed to deliver excellent performance while reducing the number of turbines at park level, strengthening the project business case. The globally applicable offshore turbine offers 65% higher annual energy production than the V174-9.5 MW, and for a 900 MW wind park it increases production by 5% with 34 fewer turbines. It offers excellent partial-load production, resulting in a more stable energy production, and a capacity factor over 60% depending on site-specific conditions.

Launched in February 2021, Vestas secured its first pre-selected tenderer status for the V236-15 MW turbine in July 2021 for the 900 MW He Dreiht project in Germany.

