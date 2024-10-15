Empire Energy Partners and Herrick Corp. forge steel alliance for offshore wind

Empire Energy Partners Offshore Division, a leader in EPC for offshore wind projects, has announced a strategic joint venture with The Herrick Corp., a steel manufacturing and fabrication company. This joint venture represents a significant step forward in strengthening the domestic offshore wind supply chain and underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing the US’ renewable energy ambitions.

As the US offshore wind sector rapidly expands, the need for robust domestic manufacturing and construction capabilities is more critical than ever. Empire Energy Offshore and The Herrick Corp. are poised to address this demand by exploring the potential to manufacture key components, including monopiles, transition pieces (TPs), towers, and secondary steel for both fixed and floating offshore wind projects. This collaboration aims to leverage Herrick’s extensive steel production expertise and Empire Energy’s comprehensive EPC capabilities to enhance the supply chain's capacity, supporting the sector’s continued growth. Additionally, the joint venture is complimented by our existing collaborations with Sarens and Largo Concrete, strengthening the combined manufacturing and construction offering.

The joint venture is strategically positioned to deliver a full spectrum of offshore wind solutions. Beyond the potential production of essential components, the partnership will explore opportunities to develop and build facilities dedicated to the manufacturing of wind turbine generator (WTG) components, including nacelles, blades, towers, monopiles, transition pieces, and secondary steel. Empire Energy Offshore and Herrick Corp. combine their strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and construction to offer end-to-end solutions that meet the evolving needs of offshore wind developers.

“This joint venture marks a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the US offshore wind supply chain,” said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Emipre Energy Partners. “By combining our expertise with Herrick Corp.’s industry-leading steel manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to support the nation’s renewable energy goals with a focus on quality, scalability, and sustainability.”

Robert Hazelton, CEO of The Herrick Corp., added: “The ability to combine engineering, procurement, and fabrication at scale into a single entity is the key to cost-effective domestic production of floating bases and monopiles. This partnership results in technical acumen, logistics support, and access to deepwater ports required to scale operations to meet future demand.”

The joint venture aligns with the US government’s commitment to expanding offshore wind capacity and fostering domestic job creation. By focusing on local manufacturing and leveraging deepwater ports, this partnership supports the creation of high-quality union and non-union jobs and contributes to the revitalisation of port communities. The collaboration is set to play a pivotal role in the acceleration of the nation’s transition to clean energy, ensuring that these efforts are under-pinned by American-made products and services.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!