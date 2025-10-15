Construction starts at Energiequelle’s German repowering project

Construction work has begun on Energiequelle GmbH’s repowering project at the Minden-Hahlen wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Three new Nordex N149 wind turbines, each with a total height of nearly 200 m and a combined capacity of 17.1 MW, will replace five older turbines of the types NEG Micon NM 60/1000 and Enercon E-40.

With a rotor diameter of 149 m and state-of-the-art technology, the new turbines will generate approximately 40 000 MWh of electricity annually. This represents an increase of around 600% compared to the output of the original wind farm.

Jan Schrobsdorff, Project Manager at Energiequelle GmbH, commented: “The repowering in Minden is a strategic step towards securing the future. With fewer turbines, we generate significantly more power, ensuring maximum land-use efficiency. In the future, around 9500 four-person households will be supplied with sustainably produced electricity from the wind farm.”

The project was planned in close co-ordination with the city of Minden and the relevant authorities. Approval was granted under the German Federal Immission Control Act in December 2024. All three turbines are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of October 2026.

