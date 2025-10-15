WFW advises Eiffel Investment Group on renewables portfolio acquisition

Watson Farley & Williams has advised Eiffel Investment Group on its acquisition of a 50% stake in a 270 MW French wind and solar portfolio from TotalEnergies Renouvelables France, valued at €265 million.

TotalEnergies retains a 50% stake in the portfolio and will continue to operate the assets and distribute the majority of the energy produced.

Eiffel Investment Group is a French asset management firm with approximately €7 billion assets under management. With an investor base comprising large institutional investors and retail investors via intermediated distribution, it delivers strong industrial expertise, particularly in the field of energy transition.

Paris-headquartered TotalEnergies is a multi-energy company that puts sustainable development at the heart of all its projects and operations. With 30+ GW of gross renewable capacity, it aims to reach 35 GW by the end of 2025 and 100+ TWh net electricity production by 2030.

The multidisciplinary WFW Paris team that advised Eiffel Investment Group was led by Regulatory and Public Law Partner, Laurent Battoue, assisted by Partner, Thomas Rabain, on corporate and mergers and acquisitions matters. They were supported notably by Counsel, Antoine Bois-Minot, and Associate, Lucile Mazoué. Finance expertise was provided by Partner, Laurence Martinez-Bellet, with Partner, Romain Girtanner, advising on the tax aspects of the transaction.

All the above partners were supported by their respective teams of counsel, senior associates, and associates.

