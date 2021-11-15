Boskalis awarded offshore wind contract

Boskalis has been awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations and substations for an offshore wind farm development with a value of approximately €450 million.

Boskalis’ successful track record in offshore wind energy is founded in Europe and has expanded to Asia in recent years and more recently to the US East Coast. Boskalis’ unique offering of marine transport and installation capabilities through its state-of-the-art Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2 crane vessels and versatile heavy transport fleet are ideally suited for large scale offshore wind projects. This contract ties up one year of crane vessel utilisation days in addition to the equivalent of two years of heavy transport vessels. Engineering and pre-construction work has already commenced and project execution is scheduled to commence in 2023.

