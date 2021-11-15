Onyx Insight launches predictive analytics platform

ONYX Insight, a provider of predictive data analytics and engineering expertise to the global wind industry, has launched its AI HUB full-turbine predictive analytics platform, bringing disparate data streams together to streamline and enhance operations and maintenance (O&M) decision-making while eliminating data silos.

As global leaders continue in their bid to carve out a path to net zero at COP26, behind the scenes the wind industry is advancing its innovative work to deliver affordable clean energy. Critical to that progress is digitalising processes which create greater efficiencies, helping to reduce operations and maintenance costs and helping wind asset owners manage their growing portfolios more profitably.

However, last-generation software platforms are increasingly unable to keep pace with sophisticated, scalable approaches to O&M since they can only handle one data source at a time – requiring site engineers to use dozens of separate software platforms in isolation.

Data is often held offline in spreadsheets, increasing data silos and creating inefficiencies when managing large, geographically diverse fleets. ONYX Insight’s AI HUB centralises critical data streams such as vibration, oil sensor and pitch bearing monitoring, allowing operators to benefit from advanced analytics using engineering-enhanced machine learning.

Operators are increasingly upgrading their approaches to O&M from turbine-by-turbine analysis to fleet-level strategic control. ONYX Insight’s new platform connects engineering and site teams, while automating labour-intensive yet unproductive data standardisation and case management functions to free up resource.

Jonathan Hodson, AI HUB Product Owner, explains: “Too often, wind O&M engineers spend valuable time trawling through email chains to bring up historical cases or reprioritise ongoing issues. We understand the needs of wind farm operators at every level – from the site to the boardroom – and have developed AI Hub to bring all data into one place and streamline wind O&M for maximum efficiency.”

Won Shin, Global Vice President of Products, ONYX Insight, added: “Wind farm owners and operators are rising to the challenge of net zero admirably, but have found their ambitious digitalisation strategies hampered by software solutions that are built for a smaller, less dynamic sector. As wind scales, so does the ambition of industry stakeholders. We have created AI HUB to match that ambition and give operators the insight they need to boost asset profitability.”

AI HUB has four new modules to integrate data from diverse wind assets, which are:

Pitch Bearing Monitoring: Advanced analytics and online sensor solutions to detect early warning signs of impending pitch bearing failures. Blade Drone Analytics: Drone agnostic blade analytic software for fleet-level blade defect analysis and repair management. Case Management: More efficient workflows to bring all analytics into one place for better collaboration and communication. Lost Energy Intel: Machine Learning powered SCADA analytics identifying issues causing the most lost energy and reliability problems.

