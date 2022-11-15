Mammoet and Bay Crane announce strategic partnership

After working together on several projects dating back 25 years, this partnership will focus on servicing the renewable offshore wind requirements of the North-eastern US. Mammoet’s global reach, complemented by Bay Crane’s established local presence, will better position both companies as we enable a step towards a net zero future. Delivering a boost for the local economy, they will enable the delivery of clean, cost-efficienct energy to the region and serve their client’s growing needs.

Rick Bohne, Jr., Director of Sales and Marketing for Mammoet in the US and Mexico, said: “Establishing this partnership meets our goal of bringing the best level of service to our client-partners. As a global player, we recognise the importance of leveraging like-minded local leaders in this industry to ensure every possible advantage, local and global, is available to serve our clients’ project needs.”

Kenneth Bernardo, Bay Crane Companies’ CEO, stated: “Mammoet and Bay Crane have worked together on a multitude of projects in the Northeast region over the years. This strategic partnership presents clear advantages to both companies, as well as the offshore industry. We are excited to offer up our portfolio of both global and regional market experience to provide safe, efficient, and innovative solutions to the renewable energy industry in the US.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .