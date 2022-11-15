Stora Enso partners with Voodin Blades to develop sustainable wind turbine blades from wood

Stora Enso and Voodin Blade Technology GmbH have signed a partnership agreement to develop sustainable wind turbine blades from wood. Under the agreement, the two companies are committed to developing sustainable alternatives for wind turbine blades and creating a competitive and reliable supply chain. They are currently producing and installing a 20 m blade for a 0.5 MW turbine and have plans for an 80 m blade.

Voodin Blades is a German-based start-up company developing sustainable rotor blades for wind turbines. Stora Enso is a leading global supplier of mass timber products, including laminated veneer lumber (LVL), a construction material suitable for wind power construction. The partnership supports Stora Enso’s strategic offering of innovative solutions to replace less environmental-friendly materials with renewable ones made from wood.

“With the current energy crisis and ambitious decarbonisation goals, wind energy has never been more in demand. Through this partnership with Voodin Blades we further accelerate our ability to develop a sustainable and competitive supply chain for the growing market of wind turbine blades,” said Lars Völkel, Executive Vice President, Wood Products Division, Stora Enso.

Wind power blades are typically produced with fibreglass and carbon fibre, energy-intensive non-renewable plastics made from petrochemicals that cannot be easily recycled. Tens of thousands of ageing blades today end up in landfills. By developing blades with sustainable wood, Stora Enso and Voodin Blades can make the blades lighter and reduce the overall dependency on fossil fuel extraction.

“The wind industry as a key driver towards carbon neutrality needs to become 100% sustainable and environmentally friendly. With the installation of the 20 m blade, we are opening a path towards a more sustainable future. In time we will start to develop and manufacture blades for future multi-megawatt turbines,” said Joachim Knapp, Mechanical Engineer and Automation Expert with Voodin Blades.

Stora Enso is providing 100% sustainable wood for the new blades. The first 20 m blade will be developed using Stora Enso’s LVL, a mass timber product that has a high load-bearing capacity that easily supports large scale rotary blades. Unlike steel and concrete, LVL is relatively lightweight to transport on site without heavy-duty equipment. Furthermore, LVL is a renewable material with a minimal carbon footprint. The 20 m blade will be installed on a 0.5 MW turbine near Warburg, Germany, by the end of 2022.

In addition to its collaboration with Voodin Blades, Stora Enso recently announced a partnership with wood technology company Modvion to establish wood as the material of choice for wind turbine towers.





For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.