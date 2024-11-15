RWE secures additional onshore wind projects at latest French regulation bidding round

The French Commission for the Regulation of Energy (CRE) has published the results for the latest onshore wind bidding round (AO 16), for a selected capacity of 755.22 MW at an average price of €87.92 /MWh. RWE has emerged as one of the leading recipients, securing contracts for two projects with a combined capacity of 41.3 MW.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “This new success reflects RWE’s winning approach: Making each project exemplary in combining local integration with competitive pricing. These good results reflect our growth in the French market, in line with our Growing Green strategy.”

The two wind farms will supply around 33 700 residents with green electricity. Located in the Charente-Maritime department, the Morgat wind farm will feature two turbines with a total installed capacity of 11.8 MW. With five turbines, the Pressoirs wind project in the Indre region will reach an installed capacity of 29.5 MW.

Alongside these two projects, RWE has planned a range of support measures to help integrate the wind farms smoothly into their local environments.

