Vattenfall start work on next stage of Danish wind farms

On Monday 14 December, the Danish Energy Agency approved Vattenfall's construction plans for and environmental assessment of the offshore wind farms Vesterhav Syd and Nord.

This means that Vattenfall can now begin the next stage of work on the offshore wind farms, which will produce climate-friendly electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of 380 000 Danish households.

Among the biggest initiatives is a completely new installation design for the two offshore wind farms that maximises the turbines' distance to the coast within the area designated by the Danish state.

For Vesterhav Syd this means that the turbines will be located around 9 km off the coast. For Vesterhav Nord, the northernmost turbine will be moving from its originally planned location to about 8 km off the coast.

In addition to the location of the turbines, Vattenfall will install a radar system that allows the light markings on the turbines to be significantly dimmed at night, provided the Danish Transport, Construction and Housing Authority approves it.

Approval of the radar system must be given by the Danish Transport, Construction and Housing Authority by the end of 2Q2021 in order for the radar system to be integrated optimally with the other processes in the projects.

The establishment of Vesterhav Syd and Nord has been decided by the Danish Parliament, and the two areas, which are located between 4 - 10 kilometres off the coast, were appointed by the Danish state in 2012.

