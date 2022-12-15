Technip Energies selected by Renexia for the Med wind project

Technip Energies has been selected by Renexia to perform the FEED for the Med Wind floating offshore wind project, located in the Mediterranean Sea, 60 km off the west coast of Sicily.

The scope of work covers the FEED for the 190 floating foundations and moorings for the wind turbines and the conceptual design for the floating offshore sub-stations.

The design of the floating foundation will be based on Technip Energies’ in-house floater technology INO15TM, a three-column semi-submersible floater that is well suited to large series production.

Renexia, a subsidiary of Toto Group, is an Italian company specialised in the development and management of renewable energy plants. In April 2022, Renexia completed the Mediterranean’s first marine wind farm in Taranto (Puglia).

The Med Wind project is located in the Strait of Sicily and will have an installed power capacity of 2.8 GW, which is equivalent to powering more than 3 million Italian households.

Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon Free Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to have been selected by Renexia for the largest floating offshore wind development in the Mediterranean Sea. By leveraging our in-house technology, combined with our engineering and design capabilities, we are glad to support such a major development which will play a key role in achieving Italy’s ambitious renewable energies development plan and national decarbonisation goals.”

