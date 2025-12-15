Offshore consent application submitted for Ayre offshore wind farm

The developer behind Ayre offshore wind farm – one of Scotland’s flagship offshore wind projects – has submitted its offshore consent application to the Scottish government’s Marine Directorate.

Ayre offshore wind farm is being developed by owner Qair – a market leader in floating wind innovation which is currently completing the construction of the Eolmed floating wind farm in France. Ayre reinforces Qair’s long-term commitment to supporting Scotland’s renewable energy goals.

Ayre is located to the east of Orkney and once operational, will contribute 1 GW of renewable energy to the national grid, enough to power the equivalent of more than 1.2 million households.

The submission for offshore consent comes just three months after the application for Ayre’s onshore planning permission was submitted to The Highland Council, underlining the project’s progress.

Ewan Walker, Ayre Project Director, said: “This represents another major step forward for Ayre and follows extensive consultation with stakeholders and local communities. Ayre will be built and operated from the north of Scotland, bringing lasting local benefits while also contributing to UK and Scottish government decarbonisation targets.

“Ayre will deliver around 100 permanent jobs at a new operations base in the north of Scotland. It will enable skills development and will provide significant local supply chain opportunities to support the project during both construction and operation.”

