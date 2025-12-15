Sercel deploys QuietSea passive acoustic monitoring solution for French offshore wind farm

Sercel’s QuietSea passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) system was recently deployed during installation of pile foundations for the major Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe-Le Tréport (EMDT) offshore wind farm project in northern France.

A customised version of the QuietSea system was provided by Sercel and operated by partner, SOMME. Acoustic sensors were deployed directly from the pile-driving vessel to detect the presence of any marine mammals that could be impacted by underwater noise during pile-driving activity. Delivery of a tailored solution ensured that the project met all environmental regulatory requirements and operational constraints during this critical phase without interrupting project continuity.

Jérôme Denigot, CEO, Sercel, responded: “We are proud to mobilise our underwater acoustic expertise and high-quality monitoring technologies to support France’s offshore wind ambitions. Our flexibility in offering a customised QuietSea solution to meet EMDT’s needs and our commitment to delivering operational excellence were key to QuietSea’s performance on this project. We look forward to delivering further robust solutions that support our clients in achieving their environmental and energy goals.”

Yannick Raymond, Regulatory and Stakeholder Management Director, EMDT, added: “The QuietSea solution delivered by Sercel fully met our expectations. Their responsiveness, adaptability, and transparent communication ensured the smooth delivery of our project.”

