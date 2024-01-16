Eurus Energy completes Kawanashi wind farm

Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (Eurus Energy) announced today that Dohoku Wind Farm LLC, a group company of Eurus Energy, has completed construction of the Kawanishi wind farm (64MW) in Wakkanai City and Toyotomi Town, Hokkaido, and its commencement of commercial operation on January 15, 2024.

The Wind Farm is a part of the Dohoku Wind Power Generation Project, which will install a total of 107 wind turbines at a total of six wind farms in the northern Hokkaido area and the third wind farm following Hamasato Wind Farm and Kawaminami Wind Farm. While the northern Hokkaido is one of Japan’s most suitable areas for wind power generation due to its favourable wind conditions, the lack of sufficient transmission line capacity to deliver electricity to demand areas presented a challenge to development in the region. Thus, in order to promote the introduction of large-scale wind farms in the area, Eurus Energy along with partner companies established the North Hokkaido Wind Energy Transmission Corporation, which began commercial operation of government-subsidized large-scale power grid and storage battery facilities in April 2023.

The Kawanishi Wind Farm consists of 15 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. wind turbines with an output of 4.3 MW, one of the largest in Japan. All electricity generated will be sold to Hokkaido Electric Power Network Inc. It is expected to generate electricity equivalent to the power consumption of approximately 47 000 average households and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 73 000 tpy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.