Hellenic Cables awarded contract for Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a new contract to supply inter array cables for the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms in Poland.

The joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia have been developing the MWF Baltyk II and III offshore wind farm projects in Poland. Hellenic Cables was appointed by Seaway7 as the key subcontractor for the design, manufacturing, testing, and supply of up to approximately 205 km 66kV submarine inter array cables and related accessories for these projects. The Baltyk II and III wind farms extend into 122 km2 and 117 km2 areas, respectively, and are strategically positioned in the southwestern Baltic Sea within Polish waters, encompassing water depths ranging from 20 – 45 m.

Hellenic Cables will manufacture the submarine cables at its vertically integrated state-of-the-art plant in Corinth, Greece. All cables required will be delivered within 1H26.

Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings, stated: “We are very honoured for this new contract award by Seaway 7, where we will deliver the inter array cable systems for Baltyk II and III offshore wind projects. We are enthusiastic and look forward to delivering the project safely and supporting the energy transition in the Baltic region.”

Seaway7 Project Manager, Tom Rijnders, said: “Seaway7 are pleased to confirm that we have awarded the supply of inter-array cables for the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms to Hellenic Cables. We are delighted to be working with Hellenic Cables once again, following our successful collaboration on previous offshore wind projects. This contract award reflects our confidence in Hellenic Cables expertise and capabilities, and we look forward to advancing this project together.”

The project underscores Hellenic Cables’ commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and technologically advanced solutions to the offshore wind industry. By undertaking the design, manufacturing, and supply of OWF cabling systems, Hellenic Cables aims to contribute significantly to the renewable energy sector’s growth while bolstering Poland’s efforts in sustainable energy production.

