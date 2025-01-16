Masdar enters Philippines renewables market

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, has announced its entry into the Philippines market, signing agreements with the government of the Philippines to develop 1 GW of clean energy projects to strengthen its growing portfolio in Southeast Asia.

The implementation agreement with the Department of Energy and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Board of Investments of the Republic of the Philippines covers the development of solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a total capacity of up to 1 GW by 2030.

The signing ceremony of both agreements was witnessed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, and Raphael P.M. Lotilla, Secretary of Energy of the Republic of the Philippines. The implementation agreement was signed by Undersecretary Dr Rowena Cristina L. Guevara, Republic of the Philippines Department of Energy, and Masdar’s CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, with the MoU exchanged between the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE, Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, and Masdar’s CEO.

The agreement, which will support the Philippines Energy Transition Program to achieve 35% renewable energy in power generation by 2030 and 50% by 2040, operationalises the MoU on energy transition co-operation signed in November 2024 between the Philippines and the UAE during the working visit of Philippine President, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to the country, which identified renewable energy as an area of collaboration.

Al Jaber, said: “This partnership marks a new chapter in the longstanding relationship between the UAE and the Philippines. By leveraging the UAE’s world-class expertise in renewable energy and the Philippines’ abundant natural resources, this agreement will create jobs, drive low-carbon socio-economic progress and expand global renewable energy capacity in line with the UAE Consensus.”

Lotilla, commented: “Building on the longstanding ties between our nations and the recent energy transition co-operation agreement, we welcome Masdar’s proven leadership and expertise in delivering utility scale renewable energy solutions. This collaboration will significantly advance our goal of achieving 35% renewable energy in power generation by 2030.”

Secretary Lotilla further emphasised that the landmark partnership underscores the Philippines’ commitment to a clean energy future. By integrating renewable energy into the country’s energy mix on an unprecedented scale, the Administration of President Marcos Jr. is enhancing energy security while laying a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth and environmental stewardship. With Masdar’s support, the Philippines is setting a new benchmark for energy transition in the region.

Ceferino S. Rodolfo, Undersecretary at the Philippines Department of Trade and Industry, and Board of Investments Managing Head, added: “It is inspiring to witness the strengthening of the bilateral relations between our countries, following the visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos to UAE last year and a series of reciprocal ministerial missions thereafter. The partnership with Masdar is a testament to our mutual commitment to fostering a dynamic and sustainable economic future, and our shared vision for economic sustainability and prosperity. This aligns seamlessly with the Philippine strategy to position ourselves as a smart and sustainable hub for manufacturing and services in Southeast Asia.

“The Philippines is making significant strides in the renewable energy sector. Masdar’s own planned renewables projects will contribute to accelerating sustainable economic growth in the different regions in the Philippines, and will especially complement our infrastructure development initiatives within the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) – Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas – which is being developed as an economic hub for commerce, industry, and logistics. The Department of Trade and Industry, through the Board of Investments, will be Masdar’s staunch partner. Together with Masdar, we give our unwavering commitment to fostering a greener and more resilient future for the Philippines.”

Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, concluded: “We welcome this announcement as a significant expansion of Masdar’s activities in Southeast Asia, a key strategic market in our ongoing efforts to achieve a renewable energy capacity of 100 GW by 2030. With our proven success in implementing large scale renewable energy projects in the region and worldwide, we look forward to utilising our expertise and experience to support the Philippines in meeting its ambitious renewable energy goals.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.