Empire Wind granted preliminary injunction allowing construction to resume

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has granted Empire Offshore Wind LLC a preliminary injunction that allows construction activities to resume on the Outer Continental Shelf for the Empire Wind project.

The underlying lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 22 December 2025 suspension order will continue to proceed.

Empire Wind will now focus on safely restarting construction activities that were halted during the suspension period. In addition, the project will continue to engage with the US government to ensure the safe, secure, and responsible execution of its operations.

