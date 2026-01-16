Global Wind Service joins GWO to help advance wind energy safety and training

Global Wind Service (GWS), a leading provider of wind turbine installation and maintenance projects worldwide, has joined Global Wind Organisation (GWO) as a new leading member.

As one of the very first independent service providers (ISPs) to be granted membership, GWS will now play a role in shaping global safety and technical training standards for the wind energy workforce.

This membership marks a significant step for both GWS and GWO. The association was established by wind power owner operators and turbine manufacturers as the largest duty holders for safety and competence of workforces. Now, major ISPs are being recognised for their vital contribution to the industry. GWS’s inclusion brings invaluable field experience to the forefront of workforce development.

Jens Bolvig, CHRO of GWS, commented: “Becoming a member of GWO is a unique opportunity for GWS. Our goal is to help create a single, unified standard for training that reflects the realities our technicians face on-site. We have a lot to offer and are eager to take a leading role in ensuring the workforce is not just competent, but also as safe as possible.”

To address the growing demand for highly skilled technicians, GWS is actively developing the workforce through its own GWS Entry Program. The entry programme is designed to bring new people into the industry, providing them with all the necessary training and certifications to start a career in wind energy. All trainings are carried out at GWS Academy in Poland, its very own GWO-certified training academy. Furthermore, GWS has partnered with Skive College in Denmark on a new wind electrician education programme, where the company currently supports five apprentices.

With a track record of over 2000 projects in more than 40 countries, GWS possesses a deep understanding of the skills required to meet the growing global demand for highly skilled wind turbine technicians.

GWS will be actively involved in several GWO committees:

Rasmus Ravn, COO, will join the General Assembly.

Aleksandra Gajewska-Niemyt, Head of GWS Academy, will become a member of the Wind Training Committee.

Maria del Carmen Diaz Arias, Senior Quality Manager, will become a member of the Audit & Compliance Committee.

Henrik Møller Poulsen, Country Manager US, will contribute to the North America Committee.

This strategic involvement ensures that GWS’s hands-on expertise will directly inform the development of GWO standards, benefiting the entire wind industry.

Jakob Lau Holst, CEO of GWO, concluded: “Given the reach of services which GWS offers as an ISP, their perspective as a new member is important for our GWO community, where they can have influence alongside original equipment manufacturers and developers to drive our standardisation initiatives related to workforce development. We particularly value their contribution to maintaining and expanding a competent workforce through the GWS Academy and look forward to working with the GWS team.”

