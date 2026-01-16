Norton Rose Fulbright advises RWE on offshore wind joint venture

Global law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, has advised RWE, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, on its 50-50 joint venture with KKR to jointly develop, build, and operate the Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Vanguard West offshore wind farm projects being developed by RWE in the UK North Sea.

Under the agreement, KKR, a leading global investment firm, will acquire a 50% equity stake in each project. The closing of this transaction is subject to customary approval and expected in summer 2026.

The Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Vanguard West projects have been awarded offtake contracts totalling 3.1 GW in the UK Government’s contract for difference Allocation Round, announced in January 2026. Commissioning of the projects is expected for 2029 (Norfolk Vanguard West) and 2030 (Norfolk Vanguard East) and, once operational, they will be able to generate enough electricity to power 3 million UK homes.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by London-based Corporate Partner, Stephen Rigby. The corporate team also included Counsel, Sarah Tonks, Alex Wills, and Sam Morrey, and Associates, Ellen Pen and Ashleigh Lister.

The projects team was led by Partner, Rob Marsh, assisted by Counsel, Chris Aird and Suncica Miletic, and Senior Associate, Zanib Deeny. Tax advice was provided by Partner, Matt Hodkin, and Counsel, Will Scott. Real estate advice was provided by Partner, Dan Wagerfield, Counsel, Helen Finnis, and Associate, Charles Gray. Environmental advice was provided by Partner, Lucy Bruce Jones. Planning advice was provided by Partner, Sarah Fitzpatrick, and Associate, Jennifer Glasgow. Competition advice was provided by Partner, Ian Giles, and Counsel, Jack Jeffries.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team advised RWE alongside German law firm, Hengeler Mueller.

