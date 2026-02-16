Collett completes deliveries to Stranoch wind farm

Collett has completed all deliveries to EDF Power Solutions UK’s Stranoch wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

The project involved the complex transport of 189 components to facilitate the construction of 20 Vestas turbines. The wind farm comprised three different models: nine V150s, seven V136s, and four V117s, making the project a unique logistical undertaking due to the varied requirements of each turbine type.

All components arrived via Cairnryan Port. Due to limited storage capacity at the port, the team co-ordinated the transport sequence to ensure each component arrived at the specific turbine pad exactly when required for the pre-construction phase.

The 8.4-mile transport route from Cairnryan Port to the site consisted primarily of rural, single-track roads, presenting significant challenges for the larger components. To manage these constraints, all turbine blades across the three different models were transported using Nooteboom Super Wing Carriers. This included the 74 m V150 blades, which are the longest blades Collett has delivered in the UK using this specific trailer type.

Tower sections were transported on Nooteboom tower clamp trailers, while nacelles were delivered using a combination of step-frame and clamp trailers. The remaining components, including hubs and drive trains, were transported on six and eight-axle step-frame trailers.

To maintain a strict schedule, deliveries often operated on a double-shift pattern on many weekdays, typically transporting two to components in the morning followed by two to three components in the afternoon. Each movement was supported by a dedicated police escort team, as well as an in-house escort fleet.

The team for the project included six truck drivers, six escort drivers, two tow truck drivers, and a comprehensive management team comprising a site manager, a dedicated project manager, and assistant project manager. Throughout the operation, the company worked in close partnership with EDF Power Solution’s onsite team, Police Scotland, Transport Scotland, Dumfries & Galloway Council. and AMEY to ensure safety and minimal local disruption.

