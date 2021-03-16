PNE Group sells Swedish wind farm

The PNE Group, which is internationally active in the development of wind energy and photovoltaic (PV) projects, has achieved success in Sweden. The Swedish wind farm Hultema with a planned nominal capacity of approximately 60 MW, developed by the PNE Group, has been sold to the Swiss infrastructure fund, Reichmuth Infrastruktur II KmGK.

Following the earlier sales of the Swedish wind energy projects Målarberget and Laxaskogen, with a total nominal output of 138 MW, the PNE Group has thus realised a further project sale in Sweden. The Hultema wind farm is located in the southern part of Sweden and when completed will comprise of Siemens Gamesa 6.0-155 wind turbines.

The wind farm Hultema was developed by the Swedish WKN subsidiary VKS Vindkraft Sverige AB, which belongs to the PNE Group. In addition, a comprehensive financing concept initially designed by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB) was jointly further developed by the PNE Group, the investor, Newsec (acting as sales and financing advisor) and the bank consortium of NORD/LB (Debt Adviser and Mandated Lead Arranger) and Siemens Financial Services (SFS), through Siemens Bank (Mandated Lead Arranger). A long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) was concluded with Axpo for the marketing of electricity.

Construction started in February 2021 and this will be managed by the PNE Group as a service provider, on behalf of the buyer. Commissioning is planned for mid-2023. After commissioning, the PNE Group subsidiary energy consultant, GmbH, will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the wind farm.

