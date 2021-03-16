Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for wind farm in New Zealand

Siemens Gamesa will supply 41 of its wind turbines for New Zealand’s second largest wind farm to Meridian Energy, strengthening its position in the country’s wind energy market.

Following its expected commissioning in 2023, the 176 MW Harapaki wind farm will generate sufficient renewable energy to power over 70 000 local average households and support New Zealand’s goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity generation by 2030.

Additionally, Siemens Gamesa has signed a 30-year long-term contract to provide operation and maintenance services, ensuring optimised performance of the wind farm.

The wind farm will be developed by Meridian Energy, one of New Zealand’s largest listed companies and one of the country’s largest wind energy developers. Siemens Gamesa has already supplied 267 MW to Meridian Energy, including West Wind, its largest operating wind farm (142.6 MW).

As New Zealand strives for 100% renewable energy generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the role of electricity and wind energy in the transformation is increasingly recognised. At present, the country has an installed wind capacity of approximately 1050 MW.

Siemens Gamesa has been expanding in Asia-Pacific since the 1980s and has installed close to 9 GW of onshore turbines in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. On the offshore side, the company completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power project in 2019 (128 MW) and in addition reached close to 2 GW of firm orders.

