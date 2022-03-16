Vestas secures EnVentus order in Portugal

Vestas has received a 42 MW order for several wind parks in Portugal. The contract includes the supply and installation of two V162-6.2 MW, two V117-4.2 MW, and six V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are glad to see the first EnVentus order in Portugal. The V162-6.2 MW delivers industry-leading energy production and we expect our technology to make a significant contribution to the energy transition in the region. This order also underlines the versatility of the Vestas portfolio, which can optimise our customers’ business cases in a diverse range of wind sites,” says Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, Vestas General Manager for Spain and Portugal.

With this project, Vestas totals over 900 MW of capacity either installed or under construction in Portugal. Vestas also provides service to almost 1 GW of wind turbines in the country, both from Vestas and other manufacturers.

Turbine delivery is expected by 4Q22, whilst commissioning is planned by 1H23.

