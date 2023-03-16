OX2 signs asset management agreement for a 36-turbine wind farm in Sweden

OX2 has signed an asset management agreement for a wind farm owned by Greencoat Renewables PLC (a company managed by Schroders Greencoat LLP) in Sweden. The agreement is a long-term, full-service asset management agreement for the operational wind farm Ersträsk South, and will also include support for the future takeover of another asset.

OX2 will provide technical, commercial, and financial management of the wind farm, Ersträsk South, to ensure optimal asset performance on behalf of Greencoat Renewables PLC. The wind farm consists of 36 Enercon turbines (101 MW in total) and has been operational since 2021.

OX2 will also support Greencoat Renewables PLC in the takeover of another asset in the future, which is currently under construction. Once this wind farm is in operation, OX2 will also deliver the full scope asset management services.

“We look forward to taking responsibility of the management of these wind farms and to ensuring an efficient ownership and optimised profitability for Greencoat Renewables PLC. We also look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with Enercon and the local stakeholders in Markbygden. With this contract, we will manage close to 500 MW of Enercon turbines in the area,” said Lars Bryngelsson, responsible for technical and commercial management, OX2.

“We are delighted to enter our first agreement with OX2 for the asset management of our wind farm in Sweden. OX2 are a market leader in renewables development and asset management in Scandinavia, and we look forward to growing together in the region,” stated Paul O’Donnell, Partner, Schroders Greencoat LLP.

