Chartwell Marine and Cooperative Association of Japan Shipbuilders sign MoU

Chartwell Marine, a trusted pioneer of next-generation vessel demand, and the Cooperative Association of Japan Shipbuilders (CAJS), a leading industry organisation representing 59 shipyards in Japan, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the development of local construction of vessels for Japan’s offshore wind industry.

The collaboration will focus on crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and service operation vessels (SOVs), based on Chartwell Marine’s industry-leading conceptual designs that have been introduced in Japan through a Nippon Foundation-supported programme led by CAJS.

Under the MoU, the companies will work together to support Japanese shipowners, operators, and shipyards on potential vessel projects and the early stages of design development. CAJS will act as a bridge between domestic stakeholders and Chartwell, facilitating communication and knowledge exchange to support locally built vessels that meet project requirements and local content rules.

Hiroyuki Nishida, Managing Director of the CAJS, responded: “As Japan’s offshore wind sector ramps up and demand for locally built support vessels grows, collaboration with experienced international design partners is increasingly important. Chartwell brings extensive experience in the design and delivery of proven CTVs and SOVs operating in global markets. By working together, we can help support the development of locally-constructed vessels and contribute to the long-term growth of the industry.”

Andy Page, Managing Director of Chartwell Marine, added: “We are pleased to formalise our collaboration with CAJS, building on the work we have been doing together since 2023. Its efforts in connecting shipyards and enabling co-operation are helping lay the foundations for a stronger offshore wind vessel supply chain in Japan. We look forward to continuing to work closely with CAJS and Japanese stakeholders as the offshore wind sector scales up.”

The agreement may also extend in the future to support other advanced vessel types, including battery-powered and hybrid high-speed passenger vessels.

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