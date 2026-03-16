Revolution Wind begins delivering power to New England

Revolution Wind, LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted, have announced that the Revolution Wind project has started delivering power to New England's electric grid, strengthening the region’s power supply and helping reduce costs for consumers.

Revolution Wind, a 704 MW offshore wind energy project, is expected to supply enough electricity to power more than 350 000 homes and businesses. The project will deliver power under fixed-price, 20-year agreements with energy utilities in Rhode Island and Connecticut, providing price certainty and stability for consumers.

At a time of rising electricity demand, Revolution Wind supports a growing regional economy, including energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and data centres. Once the project reaches full commercial operations, analysis from the State of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection finds that Revolution Wind will save New England ratepayers as much as US$500 million/y in wholesale energy costs.

Revolution Wind is expected to generate energy year-round, with particularly strong output expected in the winter months, when energy supplies into New England can be constrained and prices can spike. ISO New England, the entity responsible for operating the electric grid, has noted the importance of offshore wind energy projects including Revolution Wind to the region’s grid reliability, particularly in winter.

Revolution Wind has supported more than 2000 workers across US construction, operations, shipping, and manufacturing, including more than 1000 local union labour workers logging more than 2 million hours on the project. Across its US offshore projects, Ørsted is investing nearly US$700 million into domestic shipbuilding and vessel contracts, catalysing construction of 14 new, American-made vessels.

“Revolution Wind is adding affordable, reliable American-made energy to New England’s grid, helping to meet growing energy demand and lower consumer costs,” said Amanda Dasch, Chief Development Officer at Ørsted. “Built by local, highly skilled union workers, Revolution Wind is a testament to states tapping their energy resources to strengthen regional energy security. We’re grateful to the leadership of Rhode Island and Connecticut, our labour partners, utility customers, and the many other stakeholders whose collaboration has made this milestone possible.”

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