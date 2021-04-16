Onshore wind energy to boost jobs in rural Ireland

Delivering the onshore wind energy targets in the Climate Action Plan will generate €2.7 billion of investment over the next 10 years, create thousands of new jobs, and could be worth €550 million per annum to the Irish economy.

The figures come from a new report, ‘Economic Impact of Onshore Wind in Ireland’, produced by KPMG for Wind Energy Ireland and launched at the association’s Annual Conference on 15 April 2021. It is the most comprehensive economic analysis of the industry done to date.

Noel Cunniffe, Acting Chief Executive Officer for Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Onshore wind energy is employing more than 5000 people today and investing hundreds of millions in our economy, primarily in rural Ireland. Today’s report from KPMG shows that if we deliver the target set out in the Climate Action Plan it will mean more jobs, more investment and stronger communities across the country.”

Among the report’s key findings are:

Ireland’s wind farms currently support more than 5100 jobs directly, and through the supply chain, and this could rise to more than 7000 by 2030.

Onshore wind is worth €410 million annually to today’s economy with most of this concentrated in rural Ireland.

Wind farms pay more than €45 million in commercial rates to County Councils and this is expected to double by the end of the decade. In seven Irish counties, wind farms contribute more than 8% of the entire commercial rates budget and this figure rises to 22% in Leitrim and 15.5% in Tipperary.

Communities potentially stand to benefit from up to €25 million in annual community benefit payments as new wind farms are built.

Russell Smyth, Head of Sustainable Futures with KPMG, said: “Our report highlights the crucial role the onshore wind sector plays in the Irish economy. As well as materially assisting Ireland meet its 2030 decarbonisation ambitions as outlined in the Climate Action Plan, the sector creates jobs in construction and in operations, contributes to local authorities and to the Exchequer, and adds to Ireland’s overall economic output.”

The report was based on extensive research and analysis carried out by KPMG’s team and also on data collected from responses to detailed surveys of the 2020 capital and operational expenditure of many of Wind Energy Ireland’s more than 160 members. This ensured that the analysis was based on figures for actual employment and spending.

Noel Cunniffe continued: “Irish wind farms are reducing our CO 2 emissions by 4 million tpy and rising. Today’s report shows that as well as being essential to the fight against climate change wind farms are increasingly central to Ireland’s economy.

“It shows we can drive down our carbon emissions while creating jobs, attracting investment and building stronger, more sustainable, communities. This is what the just transition looks like.

“We know we have the pipeline to deliver 4000 MW of onshore wind by 2030 and this report shows that every new wind farm we build will pay mortgages, fund childcare and support local businesses.”

Investing in rural Ireland

Noel Cunniffe continued: “Further, the rates paid by these wind farms keeps libraries open, repairs roads and support local businesses but the investment made by wind farms in rural Ireland goes well beyond that.

“The KPMG report shows that 95% of operational expenditure by Irish wind farms is in the south, west or north of the country where it is supporting local jobs and local businesses.

“And under the new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, launched last year by Minister Eamon Ryan, the additional 4000 MW of onshore wind to be delivered over this decade could be worth €25 million annually in community benefit payments with 40% of that reserved for sustainable development projects.”

The report was funded by Wind Energy Ireland with additional support from Bord na Móna, Brookfield Renewables, Coillte and Statkraft Ireland.

