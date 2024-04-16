Nordex Group receives 80 MW Turkish order

At the end of March, the Nordex Group received an order to supply 14 N163/5.X turbines from Borusan EnBW Enerji, a leading developer and operator of wind energy projects in Türkiye. The Delta4000 series turbines are projected for the 80 MW Pelit wind farm in the Sivas Province. The contract also includes a Premium Service for the turbines for 10 years.

The order follows a 36 MW order Borusan EnBW Enerji placed with the Nordex Group for the Balabanli Extension II wind farm in December 2023, comprising 6 N163/5.X turbines.

The Pelit wind farm project is located on a mountain ridge, approximately 20 km northwest of the Sivas Gürün district. The Nordex Group will install a cold climate version of the turbines, which will be on tubular steel towers and have hub heights of 108 m. Borusan EnBW Enerji also ordered the Nordex Advanced Anti-icing System to reduce ice formation on the rotor blades.

Already this year, the Nordex Group will deliver and install the 6 N163/5.X turbines from the contract awarded in 2023 for the Balabanli Extension II project near Tekirdag in the East Thrace region of Türkiye. The Delta4000 turbines, also in the cold climate version, will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 118 m.

“As the market leader since 2017, the Nordex Group is proud to partner once again with Borusan EnBW Enerji, the second biggest investor in installed capacity in Türkiye,” said Ender Ozatay, Managing Director Nordex Türkiye.

“Borusan EnBW Enerji is excited to embark on these transformative wind energy projects that signify our dedication to advancing renewable energy infrastructure in Türkiye. These two projects increase our installed power from renewable energy to 934 MW,” commented General Manager of Borusan EnBW Enerji, Enis Amasyali.

“Our Balabanli Project will be put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2024, and our Pelit Project in the 3rd quarter of 2025. We are happy to be working with the Nordex Group once again, with their extensive installation experience and a strong service team in Türkiye, for these projects,” esplained Borusan EnBW Enerji Energy Power Plants Assistant General Manager, Evren Aktas.

