BayWa r.e. completes sale of three wind projects in Germany and France

BayWa r.e. has sold three wind projects across Europe – two in Germany and one in France – marking another milestone in the company’s projects business.

In Germany, BayWa r.e. has divested the Prüm and Altenglan wind farms located in the Rhineland-Palatinate region to leading asset manager, KGAL Investment Management. In France, BayWa r.e. has sold its Keranna wind farm, located in the Brittany region, to 3D Energies, a semi-public company specialising in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy facilities.

The Prüm project, situated in the Eifel region, comprises two wind turbines with a combined capacity of 11.4 MW and is planned to be connected to the grid in June 2025. Complementing this is the Altenglan wind farm in the West Palatinate region, which features two turbines providing a capacity of 12.4 MW and is scheduled for completion by September 2025. Together, these wind farms are projected to generate approximately 80 000 MWh of green electricity annually, sufficient to supply the electricity needs of more than 24 800 households. Notably, the Altenglan project expands upon the 17.25 MW Bedesbach wind farm, reflecting a deliberate strategy to scale renewable capacities within the region.

BayWa r.e. will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of both wind farms and implement compensatory measures to protect local biodiversity and mitigate environmental impacts.

The 12 MW Keranna wind farm in France consists of four turbines and is anticipated to be commissioned in summer 2025. With an estimated annual production of 33 000 MWh, Keranna will provide sustainable power to roughly 7400 households. This sale is a key element of BayWa r.e.’s strategic initiative to deepen engagement with local and regional institutional players, ensuring that renewable projects serve both environmental and community interests.

BayWa r.e., which led the project’s development and construction, will continue to oversee its technical operation. A suite of biodiversity measures has been implemented to ensure the harmonious integration of the wind farm into its surroundings, while local residents benefit from preferential renewable electricity rates – an initiative designed to help eligible households save on energy bills while embracing 100% local and renewable energy.

Daniel Gäfke, COO of BayWa r.e., commented: “We are delighted to celebrate these transactions in 2Q25 across two of our key wind markets. Building on a robust start to the year, we remain confident that these projects will create lasting value for our partners and contribute significantly to our renewable energy future. These achievements are testament to our ability to deliver high-quality projects at various stages, catering to a diverse range of investors – from specialised financial players to local and regional actors.”

