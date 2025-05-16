Vestas and LM Wind Power sign deal for blades factory in Poland

Vestas and LM Wind Power have announced a deal that will see LM Wind Power’s blade factory in Goleniów near Szczecin, Poland, become part of Vestas’ growing European manufacturing setup for an undisclosed amount paid by Vestas to LM Wind Power. The factory produces blades for Vestas’ onshore wind solutions and will continue to play a key role in meeting Poland’s and the rest of Europe’s growing energy needs.

Vestas Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Anders Nielsen, said: “Europe needs secure, affordable and sustainable energy more than ever, and we’re pleased to expand our European manufacturing footprint to support wind energy’s growing role in Europe’s energy system. I want to thank LM Wind Power for their support and collaboration through the years, and we’re very pleased that our respective strategic priorities have made it possible for the factory to continue operating and be part of Vestas’ continued growth in Europe.”

LM Wind Power CEO, Hanif Mashal, added: “This proposed transaction is a strategic move for LM Wind Power and GE Vernova. This transaction would enable us to simplify our business and reinvest capital into our core EU manufacturing facilities producing GE Vernova wind products to better serve our loyal customer base in EU. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Vestas on the proposed transfer of this factory, previously dedicated to their projects, directly to their ownership to continue fulfilling their needs. We will work closely with Vestas to help ensure a smooth completion of the transaction.”

The factory was established in 2009, expanded in 2017 and will continue to deliver blades for Vestas’ onshore wind solutions, including the V172-7.2 MW turbine. The transaction is subject to the required regulatory approval.

