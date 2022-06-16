Rovco awarded contract for Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm

For the third year running, Rovco, a provider of offshore subsea and survey solutions, has been awarded a contract to carry out work on the Beatrice offshore wind farm.

Located in the Outer Moray Firth, Beatrice is Scotland’s second largest operational offshore wind farm.

Commencing this month, the project will be delivered by Rovco’s UK-based team, and will involve survey work on all inter array cable and subsea jacket locations across Beatrice. The survey work provides a focused approach to the monitoring and reporting of asset and critical infrastructure conditions year-on-year, delivering vital insights that enable the planning of potential preventative maintenance and remedial works.

Operated by Rovco’s team, the project will utilise the Glomar Worker DPII vessel, equipped as standard with a Work-class ROV, SubSLAM X2 and associated survey tooling suite, along with PanGeo Subsea’s 3D Sub-Bottom Imager™ to perform cable depth of burial assessments. The delivery of the project, managed from Rovco’s operational base in Scotland, will support further full-time employment opportunities across the local region.

Having now worked on over 50% of operational wind farms in UK waters, remaining incumbent at Beatrice strengthens Rovco’s continued expansion. The business’ growth is further supported by the recently announced completion of a £15.2 million Series B funding round into the business.

Simon Miller, Managing Director for Rovco, said, “We are thrilled to have been awarded the year three scope of work for Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Ltd, under this prestigious framework agreement. The team at Beatrice are early adopters of technology that helps drive efficiencies and smarter ways of collating and presenting valuable data. Delivering the highest quality insight available on the market, we ensure that the Beatrice team have the necessary information to fully inform their ongoing operations and maintenance planning and decision making.

“Crucially, our offshore setup and technology selection enables us to operate whilst the wind farm is still operational and producing energy. In addition to our own team of experts, we are pleased to be leveraging local supply chain partners and talent, ensuring the successful, safe and timely completion of the work on Beatrice.”

Matthew Henderson, Subsea and Structural Engineering Manager of Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, said, “We are delighted to have Rovco back on site again to continue their long-running relationship with the Beatrice Wind Farm. Rovco consistently provides high quality data which allows for our teams to gain a detailed insight into long term integrity management requirements, enabling us to optimise through-life operational costs. Alongside Rovco’s approach to innovation, their safety culture continues to align with our core values – with complex works completed efficiently and with a strong safety focus.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.