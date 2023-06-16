Amplus Solar selects GE Vernova for its first onshore wind project in India

GE Vernova has been selected by Amplus Solar, India’s leading clean energy solutions provider, as its onshore wind turbine supplier for its first wind farm to be installed in Tamil Nadu, India. GE Vernova will supply and commission 40 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for this 108 MW wind power project. With this order, GE recorded more than 3 GW of orders in India with its 2.7 MW turbine and anticipates crossing 5 GW of onshore wind installed base in the country by early 2024. Amplus Solar’s wind farm will be commissioned by August 2024 and will provide accessible, affordable, and reliable green energy to local businesses and consumers.

Deepak Maloo, Regional Sales Leader for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in Asia Pacific, said: “We are pleased with the continued trust that customers in India have shown in our technology and our ability to deliver turbines for large wind farms. GE has demonstrated expertise in India, having installed over 50% of new wind capacity in the country last year. We are thankful to Amplus Solar for entrusting us with their first wind farm and look forward to furthering our partnership as the company continues to build its renewable energy portfolio under the leadership of Petronas.”

Sharad Pungalia, CEO for Amplus Solar, said: “We are happy to have found an experienced partner in GE Vernova as we take another step in contributing to the country's net-zero targets with our first wind-power project. We are confident that together, we can create the synergies needed for the successful completion of this project.”

GE Vernova’s 2.7-132 wind turbine has proven to be the technology of choice for many customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India’s low wind speeds. The project will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design primarily at GE’s Technology Center in Bengaluru, turbines assembled at GE’s manufacturing facility in Pune and blades manufactured at LM Wind Power’s plant in Vadodara.

