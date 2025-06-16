ENOVA acquires 45 MW wind farm from BayWa r.e.

German developer, investor, and operator, ENOVA, has acquired the Dollenkamp wind energy project, with an installed capacity of around 45?MW, from BayWa r.e.

This transaction further expands ENOVA’s renewable energy portfolio and its regional footprint.

ENOVA Value and BayWa r.e. signed the purchase agreement for the Dollenkamp wind farm construction project. Located southwest of the town of Brakel in the Höxter district of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, the project will generate around 100 000 MWh/y of green electricity – enough to meet the needs of over 30 000 two-person households. The wind farm will comprise eight Vestas V162 turbines, each with a capacity of 5.6?MW.

Construction of the wind farm is currently in progress under an EPC contract, with grid connection provided via the Erkeln substation – a connection established by BayWa r.e.. Commissioning of the wind farm is scheduled for 4Q25. Once BayWa r.e. hands over the turnkey project to ENOVA Value, the company will not only become the new owner but will also take on operational management of the wind farm.

The Dollenkamp wind farm is a key example of public acceptance and local engagement, combining renewable power generation with long-term value creation for the region and its communities.

As part of the project, the Dollenkamp Citizens’ Foundation was established – a ‘perpetual foundation’ designed to ensure sustainable local value creation. BayWa r.e. provided an endowment of €100 000 and contributed an additional €20 000 as seed funding. Throughout the operational life of the wind farm, annual contributions from its operation will flow into the foundation to support local projects, initiatives, and civic engagement.

Matthias Taft, CEO of BayWa r.e., commented: “We are very pleased about the sale to ENOVA. We strongly believe that wind energy is a key pillar of a forward-looking energy system. It is sustainable, competitive, and combines technological innovation with real benefits for citizens and communities. Public acceptance is especially important to us, and we are committed to a transparent dialogue that includes local communities. Dollenkamp is a great example of lived, collective engagement – a value shared by both BayWa r.e. and ENOVA.”

Hauke Brümmer, CEO of the ENOVA group, added: “With the purchase of the Dollenkamp wind farm, we are not only strengthening our regional presence, but also diversifying our portfolio, which now comprises more than 800 MW of onshore wind energy. The fact that we have once again achieved a conclusion with BayWa r.e. underlines the trusting partnership and the excellent co-operation that has already connected us in previous projects.”

In October 2024, BayWa r.e. had already sold the 15.3 MW Jembke wind farm in Lower Saxony to ENOVA Value, which was handed over on a turnkey basis at the beginning of June 2025.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.