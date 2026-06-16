Elicio repowers Bruges wind farm

Elicio is repowering one of its earliest wind farms.

More than 20 years after the first turbines started operating in Bruges, the seven existing wind turbines will be replaced by four new units. Through this repowering project, Elicio is preparing the site for the future. Fewer turbines will together generate roughly twice as much renewable energy.

The Bruges III wind farm holds a special place within Elicio’s portfolio. Operational since 2004, it is one of the group’s earliest wind farms. These first-generation wind turbines have made a significant contribution to the local green energy supply. As they eventually reached the end of their operational lifespan, the repowering of the wind farm was initiated, with the dismantling of the original installation as the first step.

For Elicio, Bruges III represents an important milestone. It is the group’s first large scale repowering project and it marks a new phase in the ongoing development of its wind farm portfolio.

Peter Goderis, CEO of Elicio, commented: “This repowering project in Bruges symbolises what Elicio stands for, building on our pioneering experience while looking ahead. What was once one of our very first wind farms, is now becoming an even more efficient engine for sustainable energy. It is a significant step and a source of expertise for many future repowering projects.”

The seven existing turbines will be replaced by four new units equipped with the latest technology. Although the number of turbines will decrease, they will generate approximately twice as much renewable energy as the current wind farm, increasing from 23 GWh to 45.7 GWh per year. This will enable the upgraded wind farm to supply green electricity to around 13 000 households.

According to the current planning, the new wind farm is expected to be operational by summer 2027.

Repowering enables existing wind farms to be used far more efficiently. Thanks to technological advances, modern wind turbines are more powerful, more reliable, and better adapted to their surroundings.

By installing fewer but higher-performing turbines, energy output increases significantly without requiring additional space. Repowering therefore offers multiple benefits: more renewable energy, reduced impact (such as noise), and an accelerated energy transition.

New turbines also integrate more seamlessly into their environment, with lower rotational speed and optimised designs that limit visual impact.

In preparing the repowering of Bruges III, extensive studies were conducted to assess how the new turbines would fit into the local environment. Through a series of analyses and visualisations from specific viewpoints around the wind farm, the impact was carefully evaluated.

This ensures that increased energy production goes hand in hand with thoughtful integration into the Bruges landscape.

For the Bruges wind farm, Elicio is committed to sustainable and carefully considered recycling, in partnership with Business in Wind. Thanks to their expertise, components are recycled and reused to the greatest extent possible. Where feasible, parts are given a second life as repair and maintenance parts, or in more creative applications such as noise barriers, playground equipment, or furniture. When reuse is not possible, materials are processed by a specialised partner.

Peter Goderis added: “The wind turbines in Bruges are part of Elicio’s heritage. For the blades, we are currently exploring creative ways for circular reuse. In this way, we create a true win-win: a sustainable solution combined with the opportunity to give a tangible piece of Elicio’s history a place in our offices.”

With the repowering of Bruges, Elicio is taking an important step in the renewal of its existing wind farms. In the coming years, the company will continue to explore how older sites can be transformed into wind farms of the future through new technologies.

Several repowering projects are currently in development. In Belgium, a permit was recently obtained for the repowering of one of the wind turbines at the wind farm in Zedelgem. Once all appeal procedures have been completed, the existing 2 MW turbine will be replaced by a modern 6 MW turbine. A permit application for the 6 MW wind farm in Bastogne will also be submitted shortly, with the aim of increasing the installed capacity by 50%.

Important progress has also been made in France regarding the repowering of older wind farms in Brittany. A repowering project for one of Elicio’s existing wind farms is planned for 2027. For two other wind farms in the Côtes-d’Armor and Morbihan departments, permits have already been obtained, while permit applications for others are still ongoing.

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