Ocean Winds installs first turbine at Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France

Ocean Winds, the international offshore wind energy company jointly owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has installed the first wind turbine at the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm (EMDT), marking a key milestone in the project’s construction phase.

Located off the coast of Le Tréport and Dieppe, EMDT will comprise a total of 62 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 500 MW, capable of supplying renewable electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 850 000 people. As majority shareholder, Ocean Winds is leading the development and delivery of the project, bringing its global expertise across construction and future operations.

With the offshore substation already installed, the first turbine is expected to start generating electricity in the coming weeks, as turbines are connected one by one to the grid and therefore marking the progressive ramp-up of renewable power production from the wind farm in France.

This milestone comes in a year of strong delivery for Ocean Winds in France. Since the beginning of 2026, the company has brought the Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm into full operation and delivered first power from the Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion floating project, illustrating its ability to execute across technologies and project phases simultaneously.

Marc Hirt, Country Manager for Ocean Winds in France, commented: “The installation of the first turbine at Dieppe Le Tréport illustrates the scale and pace at which Ocean Winds is progressing offshore wind in France. Delivering this milestone while advancing several projects simultaneously across the country demonstrates the strength of our teams and our integrated approach. From bottom-fixed to floating technologies, across multiple regions, we are contributing to delivering clean, reliable energy and supporting the development of a strong industrial sector.”

The installation also reflects the mobilisation of a robust European industrial value chain, strongly anchored in France. Siemens Gamesa is supplying the wind turbines, mainly produced in its facility in Le Havre (nacelles, blades), while tower sections are produced in Bilbao and pre-equipped in Brest. Foundations are manufactured in Fene, Spain, and stored in Cherbourg ahead of installation. The offshore substation has been built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, and subsea cables are produced in Greece. Offshore installation works are carried out by leading contractors including Jan De Nul and DEME, with numerous ports along the Channel and North Sea coastline supporting the project’s logistics.

Frédéric Flaus, Project Director for EMDT, added: “This first turbine installation is the result of several years of preparation and close co-operation between all parties involved. The project relies on a strong and largely European supply chain, while maintaining continuous dialogue with local stakeholders and sea users to ensure its integration at sea. As installation progresses, our teams remain fully focused on delivering the project safely and efficiently.”

As installation activities continue offshore, the project is now transitioning into a new phase where construction and power generation will progressively advance together, with each turbine contributing to the production of renewable electricity for France.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!