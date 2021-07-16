Huisman to supply crane for Eneti wind turbine installation vessel

Huisman, the worldwide provider of step changing technical solutions, has announced the signing of a contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) for the delivery of a 2600 t leg encircling crane (LEC), to be installed on Eneti’s new build wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

The new leg encircling crane has a 147-m long boom, capable of reaching 170 m above deck. With its 2600 t lifting capacity, the crane will be able to install up to 20 MW turbines, which are expected to come to the market in the near future.

Huisman LECs are characterised by their lightweight, yet robust crane designs, with a high level of reliability, positioning accuracy, and energy efficiency, making them ideal for the construction of offshore wind farms.

The scope of work for Huisman consists of the design, engineering, and construction of the LEC and pedestal adapter at its production facility in Zhangzhou, China.

Commissioning and testing of the LEC is scheduled for 2023 at the DSME shipyard. The contract also includes the optional delivery of a second crane, intended for an identical WTIV.

Min Yun, Head of DSME Offshore Machinery Procurement: “We, DSME, are fully committed to deliver the world’s 1st class WTIV to Eneti and feel confident that Huisman will successfully play the important role in this project. We will closely co-operate with Huisman to ensure on-time completion of this valuable project.”

Emanuele A Lauro, Eneti’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: “We are delighted by the close collaboration with Huisman culminating in this contract for the LEC. Eneti’s first WTIV crane is a milestone for the company, but we believe all our successes are built on a foundation of strong and sustained partnerships like the one we are now establishing with Huisman Equipment B.V. from the Netherlands.”

David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman: “We fully support Eneti’s vision to successfully enter the offshore wind market and therefore we are very grateful for their trust, by selecting Huisman as partner for this project. We look forward to strengthening our unique working relationship with DSME as well. Together, we are committed to deliver this state-of-the-art crane and enable Eneti to safely and efficiently install the next generation wind turbines.”

Features and benefits of the Huisman LEC

A fully electrically driven system, resulting in high positioning accuracy, efficient energy use, reduced maintenance and high reliability.

In-house developed slew bearing system, providing highly reliable and accurate positioning of the crane.

A unique Lambda boom design ensuring a lightweight and stiff design.

Stiff construction of the Lambda shaped boom leading to reduced motion at the crane tip.

Small tail swing allowing for optimised utilisation of free deck space.

