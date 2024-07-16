Nordex Group installs world’s first N175/6.X turbine in Germany

On July 12th, the Nordex Group installed the world's first N175/6.X turbine at the Bürgerwindpark Janneby (community wind farm) in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. With a rotor swept area of 24 053 m2 and a nominal capacity of up to 6.8 MW, the N175/6.X is the most powerful Nordex turbine specifically for medium and light wind sites.

The special feature of the turbine is the single-piece, approximately 86-metre-long rotor blade: both the rotor diameter of 175 m and the new blade design make a significant contribution to very high performance, especially at light wind speeds.

"The installation of the first N175/6.X is an important milestone for Nordex. Our colleagues worked very hard and closely together to ensure the development and the installation on schedule of this pilot turbine. The N175/6.X is another variant of our globally proven Delta4000 platform, using validated components. Thanks to the turbine's large rotor, we will be setting new standards onshore in Germany and Europe in terms of additional electricity yield, especially at times of light wind speeds," said José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

In the following months, the N175/6.X will undergo extensive tests at the site. Nordex has already installed prototypes in Janneby in the past and has had good experience with the site. The on-site wind conditions provide excellent conditions for the required power and sound measurements and validation of mechanical loads for IEC type certification.

The Nordex Group has installed the N175/6.X at its site in Schleswig-Holstein on a tubular steel tower with a hub height of 112 m. A second N175/6.X is to follow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in late autumn 2024. Here, the turbine type will be installed on a hybrid tower developed by Nordex itself with a hub height of 179 m, which is the tallest tower in the Nordex portfolio to date.

