dstgroup to invest in Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power, the developer of a next-generation floating offshore wind platform technology, and dstgroup, a Portuguese conglomerate, have entered into a strategic agreement through which dstventures (dstgroup’s corporate venture capital firm) will invest €1.5 million into Gazelle. In addition to this investment, dstgroup’s steel engineering and manufacturing subsidiary, bysteel, will fabricate and construct the modular steel structures for Gazelle’s Nau Azul project.

Global offshore wind installations are set to grow from 8 GW in 2024 to 50 GW by 2033. Large turbines will play a key role in scaling the industry and lowering the levelized cost of energy (LCoE), and a single 15 MW turbine can power up to 20 000 European homes. The Nau Azul project, which is located off the coast of Aguçadoura, Portugal, will serve as validation of Gazelle’s floating wind platform, which has been structurally sized for Portugal’s harsh offshore conditions and engineered for industrial scale rollout with turbines of 15 MW and larger.

Gazelle’s patented floating platform, which combines unique hull geometry with a counterweight-based mooring system, has been engineered to reduce motion, minimise environmental impact, and dramatically lower LCoE, making floating wind more viable. The design allows for a compact structure to be assembled in shallow-draft ports, using less steel and delivering a smaller footprint than traditional floating platforms.

“Our partnership with dstgroup marks a pivotal step in accelerating the commercialisation of floating wind systems across Iberia. Their experience in scaling industrial ventures and innovative approach to new business ventures gives Gazelle the momentum we need to quickly advance our technology,” commented Gazelle Wind Power CEO, Jon Salazar. “Combined with bysteel’s innovative approach to industrial scale production and design, we’re developing cost-effective offshore wind platforms that can be scaled for large scale commercial deployments.”

“Our investment in Gazelle Wind Power aligns with dstgroup’s strategy of advancing the energy transition through solutions that combine engineering excellence with environmental responsibility,” said José Teixeira Chairman of dstgroup. “We are thrilled to contribute to what promises to be a landmark demonstration of the scalability of floating wind platforms to turbine sizes of 15 MW and above, which enhances Portugal’s leadership in offshore renewable energy innovation.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!