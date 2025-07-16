Framo technology anchors milestone offshore wind project in Asia Pacific

All 66 suction-bucket jacket (SBJ) foundations for Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan have now been installed, with Framo’s advanced suction pump systems playing a key role.

This milestone marks a major achievement for one of Asia-Pacific’s largest offshore wind developments.

Framo supplied and operated its proprietary Suction Pump Spread Systems, which were critical in securing the jacket foundations to the seabed. Manufactured at Framo’s facility in Flatøy, Norway, the systems enabled a fast, precise, and environmentally friendly installation process – eliminating the need for conventional pile driving.

Thor Alexander Larsen, Project Manager at Framo, commented: “We are proud to have contributed to this landmark project. The installation of all 66 jackets demonstrates both the reliability of our suction technology and the strength of our collaboration with Ørsted and NGI. It’s a strong example of how innovative engineering can accelerate the global transition to renewable energy.”

Located 35 – 60 km off the coast of Changhua County, the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms will, once operational, supply clean energy to approximately 1 million Taiwanese households – making a significant contribution to Taiwan’s renewable energy targets.

Framo’s offshore team worked in close co-operation with geotechnical specialists from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), who supported the installation with instrumentation, monitoring, and technical expertise. The jacket foundations were installed using Heerema’s heavy-lift vessel, Aegir, which placed each structure on the seabed before Framo’s suction pumps secured them in place.

This project builds on previous collaborations between Framo, Ørsted, and NGI most notably the installation of 20 suction bucket jackets at Ørsted’s Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in Germany in 2018.

Egil Solhjell, Project Manager at NGI, concluded: “This achievement reflects seamless collaboration, technical excellence, and a shared commitment to innovation. We’re proud to have supported Framo and Ørsted in delivering this milestone for Taiwan’s renewable energy future.”

As offshore wind expands worldwide, Framo continues to deliver high-performance, sustainable technologies tailored to the evolving needs of the energy transition.

