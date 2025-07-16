SPIE awarded second contract with Van Oord

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has announced that its wind power high voltage specialised entity, SPIE Wind Connect, has secured a second contract with the global marine contractor, Van Oord.

The project scope involves the termination and testing of 21, 66 kV inter-array cables (IAC) on the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm, in the German Baltic Sea.

The project is scheduled to commence in 4Q425 and planned to be completed in 2Q26 with the termination and testing of the final IAC’s connecting the wind turbine generators with the offshore substation.

Scheduled to be fully operational in 2026, Windanker will have an installed capacity of 315 MW, which corresponds to the supply of 315 000 households with renewable energy.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect, commented: “The award of this contract further develops our long-term relationship with Van Oord, one of the world’s most experienced offshore contractors and a key business partner for our organisation.”

