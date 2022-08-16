In July, the Nordex Group made a successful start to 3Q22 with 10 new orders amounting to a total 102 MW in the German market. The Group will supply 19 turbines for various customers, including projects in Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

With a view to the German market, Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central for the Nordex Group, commented: “The Nordex Group has the technology, production capacities, and the team to rapidly advance the energy transition in Germany. The N163/5.X was the bestseller for our order intake in July, and we also scored repeatedly with our new N163/6.X.” He adds: “With the legislative packages adopted before the summer break and the ‘Onshore Wind Energy Act’, politics in Germany have created a clear political basis at the federal level. Now it is the turn of the federal states and municipalities to quickly designate more areas and approve turbines – only then will it be possible to become independent of fossil fuels. The technology for this is available.”

Although some turbines are yet to be commissioned as planned, the Nordex Group installed 95 turbines with a total of 440 MW in Germany in 1H22.

