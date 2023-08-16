OX2’s Triton offshore wind farm receives Natura 2000 permit

OX2’s offshore wind farm, Triton, off the southern coast of Sweden has received a Natura 2000 permit. In June, the County Administrative Board finalised their handling by suggesting the government to grant Triton a permit according to the Act on Sweden's Exclusive Economic Zone. If the government gives the final approval construction could start by 2027 and production start before 2030.

The Triton wind farm will be situated 23 km off the coast of Skåne and has an installed capacity of up to 1.5 GW. The annual electricity generation is estimated to about 7 TWh, which corresponds to about half of the electricity consumption in Skåne.

“We are very happy to see the fast pace of the authorities’ handling of the applications. We are doing everything we can to secure a fast start of construction. In parallel we have initiated the application for a concession to connect to the grid and signed agreements with several major suppliers. With a construction time of three years, Triton could deliver electricity before 2030,” said Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Development of Offshore Wind in Sweden, OX2.

Triton is one of three projects that OX2 is developing together with Ingka Investments in Sweden. The other two are Galene on the west coast, which recently was approved by the government, and Aurora between the islands Gotland and Öland and is currently prepared by the Gotland County Administrative Board.

“All of OX2’s projects should be nature positive by 2030, meaning we develop ways to strengthen the biological diversity. For Triton that means, among other things, improving the living conditions for cod. We are also investigating ways to protect the shoreline from erosion,” commented Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Development of Offshore Wind in Sweden, OX2.

