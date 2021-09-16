Vestas receives order for three wind projects in Poland

Vestas has received orders across three wind projects totalling 70 MW in capacity from Eurowind Energy A/S in Poland. The three projects, called Zniny Damaslawek, Pniewy, and Miescisko, are all located in the Wielkopolskie Voivodeship in central Poland.

The order from Eurowind Energy A/S, a leading developer and operator of sustainable energy projects in Europe, includes the supply and installation of Vestas turbines at the projects. The 70 MW in capacity adds to the approximately 140 MW at eight projects Eurowind Energy has already placed in orders with Vestas in the last two years in Poland. Vestas’ leading track record of nearly 3.8 GW in orders won in Poland is further augmented by this order.

At Zniny Damaslawek, Vestas will supply and install 15 V100-2.0 MW turbines and an additional 12 V100-2.0 MW turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode, for a total project size of 56 MW. The 8 MW Pniewy project will see Vestas supply and install four V100-2.0 MW turbines. At Miescisko, which will stand at a capacity of 6 MW, Vestas will supply and install three V100-2.0 MW turbines.

In addition to supply and installation, Vestas will provide service for all three projects through long-term 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ industry-leading service expertise throughout the lifetime of the projects.

Turbines will be delivered in the 4Q2022, with commissioning expected by the 1Q2023.

