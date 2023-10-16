Vestas wins 115 MW project in Sweden

Vestas has received a firm order from OX2 Construction AB for the Anglarna wind project in Sweden.

The order consists of 18 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.4 MW power optimised mode and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 35 year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are pleased to build upon our track-record to successfully execute projects with OX2. This project is another great example of the collaboration with OX2 throughout many years, driving the energy transition together,” said Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President NCE Sales North and West at Vestas.

We are happy to have signed the agreement with Vestas to supply turbines for the Anglarna wind farm. It is a great project that will make a substantial contribution to a part of Sweden with a strong demand for renewable energy, and we look forward to constructing the wind farm," added Hillevi Priscar, Country Manager, OX2.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the 2Q26 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the 4Q26.

