WPD secures grid connection for 1.5 TWh of Swedish wind

WPD has secured the grid access for the two wind farms Broboberget and Lannaberget by signing the grid connection agreement for up to 740 MW installed wind power capacity with the grid operator Ellevio. With this signature the team of WPD Scandinavia has taken another important step towards completion of this large, combined project, comprised of around 100 wind turbines in two project parts, which will be connected to the transmission grid via a new 400 kV transformer station.

The two wind farms are to be built in the municipalities of Rättvik and Ovanåker in the central Swedish provinces of Dalarna and Gävleborg. The environmental permits allow to construct up to 80 turbines in Broboberget and 35 turbines in Lannaberget.

“We have driven the project forward with all the commitment and know-how of our experienced team and are pleased that we have mastered the next stage towards construction and commissioning of the project,” said Johanna Bohn, Managing Director at WPD Scandinavia.

Sweden is facing a growing need for electricity and forecasts indicate that electricity consumption in the country may double as Sweden electrifies larger parts of the industry and transport sector.

The combined wind farm is currently the largest in the province of Dalarna. It will be an important piece of the puzzle to meet the industry’s increasing demand for renewable power generation in the region. The hilly sites offer good wind conditions and are located far away from settlements, in areas primarily used for forestry.

“The two projects, Broboberget and Lannaberget, are estimated to contribute with about 1.5 TWh of green energy,” Continued Bohn. “As an experienced partner for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), we are looking forward to new partnerships with the Swedish industry and international corporations which are interested to invest in Sweden. We develop tailor-made solutions for a long-term and sustainable business relationship on an equal footing.”

WPD is now continuing the detailed project planning and initiated talks with turbine suppliers. The first phase of the grid connection is scheduled to be commissioned by grid operator Ellevio in year 2027.

