Iberdrola and Masdar complete Baltic wind turbine installation

Turbine installation has been completed at the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, a joint venture between Iberdrola, a global clean energy company, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar, the UAE’S clean energy powerhouse.

When fully operational, Baltic Eagle will supply around 475 000 households with renewable energy while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 800 000 tpy.

The 50 installed wind turbines, each with a unit capacity of 9.53 MW, were supplied by Vestas and installed by the shipping company Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Baltic Eagle is the second of Iberdrola's three major wind farm projects in Germany, along with Wikinger (350 MW, in operation) and Windanker (315 MW, in planning). Collectively, these offshore wind farms form Iberdrola's Baltic Hub.

Baltic Eagle is Masdar’s first project with Iberdrola, its first in Germany and resulted in the company’s largest ever euro denominated financing.

“The completion of turbine installation at the Baltic Eagle wind farm is an important milestone in what is a record year for Iberdrola’s offshore wind activity. With this project, Iberdrola is on track to have nearly 5000 MW of offshore capacity globally by the end of 2026.” Said Ignacio Galán, Iberdrola’s Executive Chairman.

“Once fully operational, Baltic Eagle, the second offshore wind farm in our Baltic Hub, will make a considerable contribution to Germany’s energy transition, providing homegrown clean energy to almost half a million homes, whilst reducing emissions.

“This landmark milestone has been reached thanks to the strong partnership forged with Masdar, who share our vision of harnessing offshore wind energy to accelerate green energy security in Europe. It has also been made possible by the expertise and tireless commitment of the teams on site.”

By 2026, Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub will have a total capacity of more than 1.1 GW and trigger investments of around €3.7 billion. The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is an important building block in the integrated growth strategy that Iberdrola is pursuing in the core German market. In the field of sustainable energy solutions, the company strives to work with key players in the German economy to support them in achieving their climate goals with market-based solutions.

A key element of this is Iberdrola's strategic partnership with Masdar. Masdar and Iberdrola signed a partnership to jointly invest in Baltic Eagle in July 2023. At COP28, the two companies announced a further €15 billion agreement to explore the joint development of offshore wind and green hydrogen projects in key markets such as Germany, the UK, and the US.

